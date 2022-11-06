Dubois had a power-play goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Saturday.

He helped set up Josh Morrissey's first goal of the season at the 10:04 mark of the second and followed that with a goal on a sharp wrister near the end of the same frame. Dubois laid four hits and fired four shots on the night, and raised his season point total to 10 in 11 games. Five of those points have come on the power play.