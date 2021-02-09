Dubois (not injury related) will be added to Winnipeg's active roster and make his Jets debut Tuesday against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Dubois has been sidelined for over two weeks after being traded from the Blue Jackets' due to Canada's quarantine requirements, but he'll make his Winnipeg debut Tuesday, skating on the Jets' third line and second power-play unit against the Flames. The 22-year-old pivot picked up one goal and seven shots on net in five games with Columbus before being traded north of the border.