Dubois scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory against Montreal on Thursday.

Dubois hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games so far this season. He was reliable in 2021-22 too, never going more than three straight games without a point. He finished with 28 goals and 60 points last season and is well on his way to putting up similar numbers after scoring four goals and eight points in 10 contests this season.