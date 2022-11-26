Dubois posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Dubois set up Kyle Connor's third-period marker. It's been a strong November for Dubois -- he has five goals and six assists in 10 games this month. For the season, the 24-year-old center has eight tallies, nine helpers, 52 shots on net, 28 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 19 contests.