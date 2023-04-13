Dubois (rest) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Avalanche, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With Winnipeg locked into the second wild-card spot, several prominent players including Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler will sit out as healthy scratches versus Colorado on Thursday. Dubois should be ready to rock for Game 1 of the Jets' first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights.