Dubois (upper body) will play in Nashville on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official sitereports.
Dubois has missed the last five games and eight of the last nine contests with the injury. He will center the second line alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler. Dubois has 24 goals and 55 points with nine tallies and 11 assists coming on the power play, in 61 games this season.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Will travel with team•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not playing Thursday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Expected back Thursday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Expected to miss road trip•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dealing with new injury•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not available Wednesday•