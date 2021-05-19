Dubois (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 1 versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dubois ended the regular season bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak and hadn't scored a goal in his previous 17 contests. Without Dubois or Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body), the Jets will likely be forced to utilize Kristian Vesalainen in a top-six role and figure to be stretched extremely thin among the forward group.
