Dubois scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Dubois found the back of the net at 10:03 of the first period, but his goal only narrowed the Wild's lead to 2-1, and it didn't get any better for Winnipeg after that. It was Dubois' 16th goal and 38th point in 35 games this season. He had a goal and seven points in three games from Dec. 17-20, but he had been held off the scoresheet for two straight contests before facing the Wild.