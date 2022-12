Dubois scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Dubois pulled the Jets within two goals early in the third period, but they couldn't keep the momentum up. The center has four goals and five assists through six games in December, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in six contests. The 24-year-old is up to 14 tallies and 29 points through 27 appearances while adding 73 shots on net, 29 hits and 24 PIM from his second-line role.