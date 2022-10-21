Dubois scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dubois got the Jets on the board with a second-period tally. The goal was the 24-year-old's first of the year, to go with two assists, nine shots, six PIM, five hits and a minus-3 rating. While he's been steady in a second-line role, the Jets' offense isn't exactly a deep one. Dubois has centered Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti for much of the season, and that trio seems likely to stick together barring injuries, though Dubois has the highest potential of the three for this year alone.