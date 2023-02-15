Dubois scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Seattle.
Dubois tied the game 2-2 in the third period, deflecting a rebound past Philipp Grubauer. The 24-year-old Dubois had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three contests. He now has 23 goals and 30 assists through 54 games this season. Dubois is eight points shy of his career high of 61, set with Columbus in 2018-19.
