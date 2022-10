Dubois scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Dubois' second-period tally tied the game at 3-3 as the Jets erased an early deficit. The 24-year-old has netted all three of his goals this year in the last four contests. He's added two helpers, 21 shots, 10 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through seven outings. Dubois earned 19 of his 60 points last year on the power play, so he should continue to be a threat with the man advantage.