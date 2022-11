Dubois netted a pair of goals in Winnipeg's 7-2 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Dubois has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He's up to 10 goals and 19 points in 20 contests this season. He had 28 goals and 60 points in 81 games in 2021-22, but it's entirely within the realm of possibilities for the 24-year-old forward to top that. He's a key part of the Jets' forward core and a mainstay on their top power-play unit.