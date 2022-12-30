Dubois found the back of the net in a 4-2 win against Vancouver on Thursday.
Dubois' goal came at 15:42 of the second period, and it put the Jets up 2-1. The 24-year-old has 17 goals and 39 points in 36 games this season. He has three goals and nine points in his last seven contests.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in loss to Wild•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Extends helper run•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Factors on both goals in loss•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Distributes three helpers•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Practicing Thursday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Playing through illness•