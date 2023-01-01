Dubois generated a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Dubois closed out a productive December with points in three straight games. For the month, he recorded seven tallies and 13 assists in 16 contests, accounting for exactly half of his 40 points on the season. The 24-year-old center has added 95 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating while earning 15 of his points on the power play through 37 outings.