Dubois (rest) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.
Dubois got Thursday's regular-season finale versus Colorado off for some rest before the start of the playoffs. He compiled 27 goals, 63 points, 205 shots on net, 71 hits and 77 PIM in 73 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Resting versus Colorado•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sets new career high in points•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ties career high in points•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Supplies two points Sunday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Generates assist in win•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Returns to lineup Saturday•