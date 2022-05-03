Dubois racked up 28 goals this season, a new personal best, along with 32 assists and six game-winning goals.

While the Jets didn't have a single player feature in all 82 games this year, Dubois was the closest with 81. The natural center will be a restricted free agent his offseason and will no doubt feel he deserves a raise above his current $5 million AAV deal given his production this year. Even if he does end up somewhere else next season, Dubois should continue to offer top-end fantasy value.