Dubois found the back of the net in the Jets' 6-2 victory over San Jose on Monday.

Dubois' marker came early in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his 27th goal and 62nd point in 72 contests this season. Dubois has surpassed his career high in points of 61, which was set in 2018-19, and he's just one goal shy of his personal best in that category. The 24-year-old has been productive recently, supplying two goals and four points over his last four appearances.