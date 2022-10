Dubois logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dubois fed Blake Wheeler for the game-winning goal 32 seconds into overtime. The 24-year-old Dubois doesn't have a multi-point effort through eight games, but he's picked up three goals, three helpers, 25 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating. The center continues to put up solid numbers and should remain a steady scorer for fantasy managers this year.