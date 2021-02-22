Dubois (lower body) scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dubois skated 16:48 in the contest as head coach Paul Maurice took it easy on the 22-year-old. In the second period, Dubois got the Jets on the board. He added the primary helper on Neal Pionk's power-play tally in the third and then scored again in overtime to seal the victory. This is the Jets' first taste of what Dubois brings to the table. He's up to four points in eight outings this season. The Quebec native has a career high of 61 points in 82 contests during the 2018-19 season, so he could still push for 30 points over the remainder of the season.