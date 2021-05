Dubois (undisclosed) racked up four hits in 13:05 of ice time in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Dubois missed one game with the injury. He was listed in a top-six role, but his ice time Friday suggested more of a middle-six usage. The 22-year-old had a rough regular season with 21 points in 46 contests between the Blue Jackets and the Jets. With the scoreless outing Friday, he's gone 10 games without a point.