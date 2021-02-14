Dubois (lower body) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
However, Dubois will join the team for its four-game road trip that makes stops in Edmonton and Vancouver. Head coach Paul Maurice believes the 22-year-old could return for one of those games. In the meantime, Paul Stastny will continue centering the second line.
More News
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Unavailable for Saturday's game•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: In doubt Saturday•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ready for Jets debut•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Preparing for Tuesday debut•
-
Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Traded to Jets•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Time's up in Columbus?•