Dubois scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dubois was able to get some revenge against his old team, but the man he was traded for -- Patrik Laine -- had two goals to lift Columbus to victory. The tally was Dubois' fourth in six games, and he's added four assists in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 11 goals, 10 helpers, nine power-play points, 65 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 22 outings.