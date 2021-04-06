Dubois scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 22-year-old had just one point, a goal, in his prior five games, but overall he's put up solid numbers since his trade from Columbus. Dubois has eight goals and 16 points through 24 contests with the Jets, and his second tally Monday was his first on the power play with his new squad.