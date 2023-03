Dubois (lower body) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Dubois will be back in action after missing the previous three games due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the natural center was struggling to produce in the offensive end with just one goal in his last five contests. In addition to rejoining the second line, Dubois is expected to link up with the top power-play unit.