Dubois had a goal and an assist in the Jets' 6-1 victory over New Jersey on Sunday.
Dubois' marker midway through the third period extended Winnipeg's lead to 5-0. He's up to 26 goals and 59 points through 69 appearances this season. Dubois was held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings and four of his past six contests.
