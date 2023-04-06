Dubois registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Dubois has two goals and four assists in nine games since returning from an upper-body injury, and now he's tied his career high in points at 61, which he set with the Blue Jackets as a second-year pivot in 2018-19. Dubois has a personal-best 22 points on the man advantage as a key catalyst for success as he caps off his sixth NHL regular season.