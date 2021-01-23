The Blue Jackets traded Dubois (coach's decision) and a 2022 third-round pick to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine (upper body) and Jack Roslovic (contract dispute) Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dubois' has wanted out of Columbus since before the season even began, Laine was expected to force his way out of Winnipeg following the expiration of his current deal after the 2020-21 campaign, and Roslovic has been sitting out due to a contract dispute, so this is essentially a swap of three disgruntled players. Mark Scheifele is locked in as the Jets' No. 1 center, so Dubois will have to settle for a second-line role in Winnipeg, but the Jets' system should help him produce at a significantly higher rate than the Jackets' conservative, defense-first approach did. Dubois will have to quarantine for 14 days following his arrival in Winnipeg, so he'll miss the Jets' next seven games at a minimum.