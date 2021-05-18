Dubois (undisclosed) was absent from Tuesday's practice session but will travel with the Jets for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

At this point, it's hard to see Dubois returning to action for Game 1, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. If the Jets are without Dubois, it would significantly impact the club's attacking options, especially considering Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) and Andrew Copp (undisclosed) are also dealing with injuries.