Head coach Paul Maurice said Dubois (lower body) skated Tuesday but is in line to sit out Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

The Jets head to Vancouver for a two-game series after they finish up in Edmonton on Wednesday. Dubois has a good chance to return at some point on the road trip, but he's trending in the wrong direction for Wednesday's contest. Paul Stastny filled in as the second-line center Monday and will remain in that role as long as Dubois is out.