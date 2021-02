Dubois (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Senators, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Dubois has played just two games since being traded to the Jets. He suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's practice session, and the 22-year-old won't suit up Saturday as a result. Kristian Vesalainen will enter the lineup, and Paul Statsny may be promoted to the second line to fill Dubois' role.