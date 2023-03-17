Dubois (upper body) will be on the Jets' road trip to Nashville and St. Louis, John Lu of TSN reports.
Head coach Rick Bowness wouldn't commit to Dubois playing in either contest, but his presence on the road trip is an encouraging sign. If Dubois can play, Kevin Stenlund or Saku Maenalanen could exit the lineup.
