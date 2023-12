Kupari (shoulder) might be available to return during the Jets' two-game California road trip, John Lu of TSN reports Friday.

Kupari's timeline will see him out for at least the next three games for sure, which will bring his number of games lost to 21 at a minimum. In his 15 appearances this season, the 23-year-old Finn has managed just one helper and was logging just 9:01 of ice time per game.