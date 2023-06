Winnipeg acquired Kupari, Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi and Montreal's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Kupari chipped in three goals, 80 hits and a career-high 15 points in 66 games last season. He averaged 10:06 of ice time, mostly playing on Los Angeles' fourth line. The 23-year-old forward should be penciled in for a similar role with the Jets in 2023-24.