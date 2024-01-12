Kupari was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Kupari suited up for the Moose in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to AHL Belleville, registering two shots and a minus-2 rating. With his legs seemingly back under him and his shoulder injury behind him, Kupari could challenge for a spot in the lineup, especially with Mark Scheifele suffering a lower-body injury against Chicago on Thursday.
