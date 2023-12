Kupari (shoulder) will not be available until after the Christmas break, despite getting on the ice with a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Kupari notched just one point in 15 games prior to getting hurt, so few fantasy players will be impacted by his continued absence. Even once given the all-clear, Kupari is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and could struggle for regular minutes.