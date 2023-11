Kupari (upper body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Devils.

Kupari played just 1:18 in this contest before he appeared to hurt his right hand or wrist while crashing into the boards. The Jets dressed just 11 forwards Tuesday. If Kupari misses time, David Gustafsson will almost certainly return to the lineup, and the team could add another forward on a call-up. Kupari has struggled with one assist through 15 outings in a fourth-line role this season.