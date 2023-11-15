Kupari (shoulder) is facing a 4-6 week absence according to associate coach Scott Arniel, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Wednesday.

Kupari is currently mired in a 13-game pointless streak and has yet to find the back of the net this season. As such, his extended absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. David Gustafsson figures to slot into a fourth-line role with Kupari on the shelf. Given his extended layoff, Kupari will almost certainly find himself on injured reserve in the coming days.