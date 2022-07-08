McGroarty was selected 14th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

McGroarty is a leader on and off the ice. He has good hands and vision, an excellent shot and just oozes compete. He makes things happen and is the kind of player every coach wants. McGroarty's skating is the weak link -- he's slow and awkward out of the blocks, but has decent enough power once he gets going. His skills scream second line while wearing a letter, but today's NHL gets faster every year. So, McGroarty is probably going to be very hard to play against as the Jets' third-line center and play up for short periods when injuries strike.