Maenalanen left Thursday's game against St. Louis because of an upper-body injury and won't return.

Maenalanen only logged 1:11 of ice time Thursday. He presumably sustained the injury when he absorbed a hit from St. Louis' Niko Mikkola, and was holding his right arm before he departed, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet. Maenalanen has four goals and six points in 25 contests this season.