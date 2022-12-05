Maenalanen scored the Jets' first goal during Sunday's 5-2 come-from-behind win over the visiting Ducks.

With the Jets trailing 2-0 midway through the second stanza Sunday, Maenalanen redirected Nate Schmidt's pass from near the crease area to spark the rally. The 2013 fifth-round draft pick has scored three goals in five games after opening the season with two points in 19 appearances. Maenalanen, who also earned a secondary assist on Morgan Barron's game-winning marker Sunday, earned his first two-point game since he scored a pair of goals against the Rangers on Jan. 15, 2019, as a member of the Hurricanes.