Maenalanen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Maenalanen hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since he recorded an assist on Opening Night. He changed that with an insurance marker late in the second period of Tuesday's win. The 28-year-old hasn't done much in his return to the NHL after three full years overseas. He has two points, 13 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating in 12 contests while logging bottom-six minutes.