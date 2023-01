Maenalanen (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice and consequently isn't expected to play this evening versus Tampa Bay, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Maenalanen hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 8. He has four goals and six points in 25 contests this season. When Maenalanen is ready to return, it will likely be in a bottom-six capacity.