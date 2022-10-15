Maenalanen recorded an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

After three seasons in Europe, Maenalanen returned to the NHL and made the Jets' Opening Night roster. The 28-year-old forward picked up eight points in 34 games as a Hurricane in 2018-19, so there's not a lot of offensive upside here even if he can maintain a fourth-line job. The Finn will likely face competition from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby for playing time.