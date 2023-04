Maenalanen provided an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Maenalanen snapped a 19-game point drought when he set up Kevin Stenlund's second-period tally. Considering Maenalanen had just 10 points to go with 113 hits and 61 shots on net in 64 regular-season outings, it's safe to assume he won't have a breakout in scoring in the playoffs. The 28-year-old figures to be a regular presence in the bottom six.