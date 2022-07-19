Maenalanen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Maenalanen spent the last three years in Finland. He played in 47 games with Karpat last season, racking up 13 goals and 28 assists, and he spent the two previous years with Jokerit in the KHL. He drew into 38 games with the Hurricanes in 2018-19, but it's unclear if he'll begin 2022-23 with the Jets or AHL Manitoba.