Maenalanen scored two goals in Sunday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Maenalanen has three goals and four points in 20 games this season. He entered Sunday's contest with an average of 11:07 of ice time this season. Although he did exceed that Sunday by logging 14:56, he wasn't used on the power play and is still serving primarily as a bottom-six forward. As things are right now, Maenalanen isn't expected to make regular offensive contributions.