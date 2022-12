Maenalanen has suffered a setback with his upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Maenalanen was originally given a recovery timetable of "at least a month" on Dec. 11, but it sounds like that timeline has likely been extended substantially due to his setback. Either way, the 28-year-old winger has only collected four goals and six points through 25 games this season, so his continued absence will undoubtedly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.