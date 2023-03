Maenalanen picked up two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Jets were staring at a 5-0 hole early in the third period, so coach Rick Bowness gave his fourth line some extra chances against an Oilers team that was coasting to the finish line. Maenalanen has only found the scoresheet four times in his last 34 games, highlighting his lack of fantasy appeal, but remarkably he delivered two-point performances on all four occasions.