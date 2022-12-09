site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Saku Maenalanen: Will miss Friday's game
Maenalanen (upper body) won't play Friday against Chicago, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.
Maenalanen suffered the injury during Thursday's 5-2 victory over St. Louis. He has four goals and six points in 25 contests this season. Sam Gagner is drawing into the lineup.
